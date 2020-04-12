School burglaries in Gauteng skyrocket to 55

Five schools in Soweto have fallen victim to theft by criminals, the basic education department said on Sunday, as it disclosed that burglaries at its learning facilities have now skyrocketed to 55 during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said he is perturbed by the increase in the number of cases of burglaries and vandalism at schools, from 40 on April 9.

The latest break-ins occurred between April 9-11 — affecting 15 schools.

These are: Harmony Primary, Lenasia; Eersterust Secondary, Eersterust; Matseke Primary, Atteridgville; Jordan Secondary, Evaton; Jabulani Technical, Soweto; Thomas Nhlapho Primary, Meyerton; Moqhaka Secondary School, Sebokeng; Kwa-Ntsikana Secondary School, Soweto; Klipvalley Primary School, Soweto; Lufhereng Secondary, Soweto; Mbuyisa Makhubu Primary School. Soweto; Ivory Park Secondary, Ivory Park; Mahube Valley Primary, Mahube Valley; Sehopotso Secondary, Sebokeng; and Princess Primary, Roodepoort.

Valuable equipment and school nutrition groceries were stolen during the burglaries, the education department said.