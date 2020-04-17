Anger as nearly 400 schools burgled and trashed in just 22 days

While many liquor and food stores have been looted during the national lockdown, schools are also taking a pounding.

The basic education ministry said on Friday that close to 400 of its schools had been targeted by thugs since the start of the lockdown, which left many of the properties vulnerable.

Basic education minister Angie Motshekga's office said 397 schools had been vandalised or burgled, and Mpumalanga had emerged as the hardest-hit province, recording 73 break-ins.

“The damage caused by the torching and theft in schools will affect the recovery plan once the lockdown is lifted,” the ministry said.