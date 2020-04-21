Teens caught with stolen primary school electronics, groceries

“On the same day at about 12.30pm, 13 tablets, a heater, broom and groceries were recovered by Mothibistad detective [squad] members at various places where the items were hidden by a 19-year-old male suspect with four minors between 14 and 16 years,” said Ramatseba.

An additional seven tablets were recovered by the police on Monday evening.

Ramatseba said the estimated value of the recovered items was R60,000.

The four minors have been released into the care of their parents.

The 19-year-old is expected to appear in the Mothibistad magistrate's court on charges of being in possession of suspected stolen goods, housebreaking and theft.

Colonel Didimalang Moetsi, station commander of Mothibistad, applauded the detectives for their outstanding investigation which led to the arrest of the group.