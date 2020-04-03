Lockdown a blessing in disguise for homeless man

Dlamini, originally from KwaZulu-Natal, said he came to Johannesburg five years ago and found a job.

"It's scary and we are more vulnerable as people living in the streets. At least I can have a peace of mind for as long as I'm accommodated here."

Another homeless person, 20-year-old Nicole Debeer from Boksburg, said being housed at the shelter meant that she can have some rest from hustling for survival in the streets. "There's no rest in the streets, we have to hustle for every meal and our next smoke," she said.

Debeer conceded she was a drug addict. However, she said with the lockdown it had been hard to get a smoke because stores and many public places where she hustled for money were closed.

Team leader of the shelter, Vivian Matime, said overcrowding was the problem. "We are now sitting at 125 people and we were meant to only take 120. So we will now be transferring new arrivals to other shelters because people keep on coming in," she said.