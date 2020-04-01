Anglo American defends decision to work during lockdown amid criticism

Anglo American has defended its decision to continue operations at its Kumba Iron Ore Sishen mine in the Northern Cape during the national lockdown.

This after the company was criticised by the EFF for putting its workers at risk of contracting Covid-19.

Company spokesperson Sinah Phochana said Anglo American was not in contravention of any lockdown regulations, having been granted exemption by minister Gwede Mantashe.

Moreover, she said, the company would be operating with only half its staff complement and had put in place the necessary safety and health measures to protect its employees.

The company's contribution to the province's economy should not be understated, she said.