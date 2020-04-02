Lesufi hits out at SGBs for refusal to house homeless

"Is it because homeless people are 'half human beings'?

"It's so unfortunate, selfish, cowardice (sic), unpatriotic and it demonstrates that this institution (Fedsas) still has a long way to be part of Ubuntu of our country because when something of this nature happens what you do is to accommodate victims first and complain later, unfortunately the opposite is true here," Lesufi said.

The Federation of Associations of Governing Bodies of South African Schools said it could not allow the homeless to be housed at unused boarding schools because they feared that they would have to approach courts afterwards to evict the homeless people.

The federation said it didn't want a repeat what transpired in Cape Town with foreign nationals refusing to leave the precincts of the Methodist Church where they were temporarily housed earlier this year.

Fedsas sent out a memo to 30 of its members alerting them that the SA Schools Act empowered them to occupy a public school premises as long as the school still existed.

Fedsas also told Sowetan that it was not properly consulted.

Lesufi said last night that they approached the 30 schools as they had ready boarding facilities as the province had been dealing with a large number of people that needed to be housed.

However, the schools referred Lesufi to Fedsas which sent a letter saying the law gives SGBs powers to refuse such a request.