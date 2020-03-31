Cape Town refugees to be moved from church and streets into marquees

“We are waiting for the national government to commit to the site,” said Smith.

“When we met them they agreed to find land. The national minister of home affairs [Aaron Motsoaledi] said they would make Wingfield [military base] available and he would get the minister of public works [Patricia de Lille] to agree with that if the city helped with the resources.

“We are paying for the tents, which are really expensive. A decent-sized tent is R50,000 a month. We need 120 tents, plus we have to provide the water tankers and the chemical toilets. That will cost the city a few bob.”

Smith said the arrangement would be for 21 days, after which it would be reviewed. “The ministers’ view was that after the lockdown, these individuals would either reintegrate to where they were in October or be repatriated,” he said.

But Motsoaledi said the accommodation of refugees was the city’s responsibility. He said he had merely facilitated the negotiations between the city and public works.

“The unfortunate part of it now, which I am saying with a sore heart, is that every time public works produces land, the city says it is not suitable. When they are told what land to use, they don’t want it,” he said.