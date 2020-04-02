Cape Town sets up tents for 4,000 homeless at coastal sports ground

Preparations would include the erection of tents and ablution facilities on the cricket, rugby and soccer fields. The site would then be handed to the city council social development and early childhood development department.

“The department will oversee the operational matters relating to the site, in conjunction with the four operators who will be responsible for the day-to-day needs of the site occupants.

“The city’s enforcement services will assist with transporting people and their belongings to the site. The city will also ensure a law enforcement presence on site, 24 hours a day.

“Health screenings will be conducted upon registration at the site, so that we are able to identify individuals who may be at risk due to pre-existing conditions.”

While sites that had been considered as temporary shelters would not be used, they would be considered as permanent shelter sites after the coronavirus crisis was over, said Plato.

“The previously identified sites will remain available to health services to set up primary care facilities to decant medical services to communities who need it most.

“We hope that the public can appreciate the magnitude of the exercise to provide accommodation at short notice to thousands of people, while continuing to deliver essential municipal services in the midst of the biggest health crisis our country has faced.”

Anyone who wants to provide donations for the Strandfontein camp should e-mail disaster.donations@capetown.gov.za.