eThekwini municipality scrambles to provide shelter for homeless hours before the lockdown

There are more than 1,000 homeless people roaming the streets of Durban as NGOs and municipal officials scramble to finalise accommodation for them less than 12 hours before the national lockdown.

This is according to Raymond Perrier, the director of the Denis Hurley Centre, a civic body that helps the poor.

“We think there are somewhere between 1,000 and 2,000 people who are on the streets of Durban facing lockdown. And we don't know, and as far as I can tell even the police don't know, what they're supposed to do with those people if they find them after midnight tonight,” said Perrier.