Homeless man OK with school lockdown but worried about his 'habit'

Sisoko said he was willing to go to Parktown Boys’ High School, one of the closest schools. “We have no idea how this whole process will happen. We don’t know when we will go [to the schools],” he said.

He usually sleeps in a park in Parktown but agreed that the move by the government was necessary to try to curb the spread of Covid-19.

“I think the lockdown is necessary. If the government has a plan for the virus then I think it’s necessary for the shutdown to minimise the spread, because even us here, we don’t know if we have it or not and we are not being checked. So I think with the lockdown it’s going to be useful for us,” he said.

Sisoko, who washes car windscreens to make a living, said he was willing to get tested.

When TimesLIVE visited Parktown Boys' High School, identified as one of the public schools that will become a shelter for homeless people willing to relocate, there was no sign of homeless people or officials.

A security guard said there had been no preparations at the school. He knew nothing about the school being turned into a shelter.

Bheki Shabangu, who is staying at a shelter in the Johannesburg CBD, said all he wanted from the government was money to go home to KwaZulu-Natal before lockdown.