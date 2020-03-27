Homeless man takes a solo walk down Sandton's deserted Oxford Road

Sifundo Mkhize casts a lonely figure on Oxford Road in Sandton.

The street, usually congested with traffic, was almost deserted on Friday afternoon on the first day of the national lockdown.

Mkhize was one of the homeless people who were yet to get accommodation in a shelter after the announcement of the lockdown.

“Yes, it has been very quiet today,” he said. “But if the opportunity arises for me to leave, I will.”

While speaking to SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE, Mkhize briefly ran to a motorist who handed him a half-eaten sandwich.