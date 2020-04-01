Homeless will not be housed in school hostels in Gauteng

School facilities including hostels will not be used as shelters for the homeless during the lockdown, after legal opinion was obtained.

The Gauteng government had identified 30 schools to be used as shelters for the homeless, abused women and indigent pupils during the period.

The province has since confirmed that “due to unforeseen circumstances, the boarding school facilities as previously communicated, were unable to accommodate the needy”.

“We’re not insensitive to the plight of those affected but there must be proper discussions with SGBs and SGBs must ensure that the best interest of learners (children) are not compromised,” said Federation of Governing Bodies of South African Schools (Fedsas) CEO Paul Colditz.

MEC for education Panyaza Lesufi criticised the stance. “It’s a shame that we’ve placed fellow South Africans in tents while public assets like boarding schools are standing empty because self-centered SGBs are refusing to accommodate our people,” he said on social media.