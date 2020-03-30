City of Tshwane relocates homeless to improved facilities

The City of Tshwane has announced four locations where homeless people will be relocated to during the national lockdown.

Tshwane head administrator Mpho Nawa said homeless people would be relocated from Caledonian Stadium where they were currently based to improved facilities which will be the Heartfelt Arena, NG Kerk in Arcadia, Unisa Study Halls in Sunnyside and Melodia Tshwane along Bosman Street.

“Tents will be erected at Caledonian Stadium to supplement the city’s capacity. In the meantime, additional sites such as schools, churches and parking lots are being assessed on an ongoing basis as the number of those who need assistance is expected to rise.

“All lodging facilities will supply water tankers, mobile toilets, mattresses, blankets and three meals daily. Screening processes will be conducted before allocating lodging to ensure that teams on site respond swiftly to any medical interventions necessary,” Nawa said.

The relocation of the homeless people began on Monday.