'Crowded shelters no better than streets'

They also share one water tap for drinking, with bathing seemingly a luxury to them but many aren't worried about.

Elliot Rampa, 33, one of the homeless people at the shelter, said their living conditions were horrible.

"They don't want to separate smokers from nonsmokers and those who are using drugs become aggressive when they don't get their fix and they end up robbing us of our blankets and food to sell," Rampa said.

Sanele Tsengwa, 34, who identified himself as a team leader of the homeless, said it was better living in the streets and scavenging for food in the rubbish bins for survival.

"Sometimes not all of us get food, and blankets are not provided for everyone," Tsengwa said.

"We are grateful of the willingness to help, but we don't have sanitisers and social distancing is not observed and it's impossible to be adhered to."

Tsengwa said they were also un able to bath as the current arrangements didn't allow for that to happen.