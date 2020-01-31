When taste of Christmas is soured by GBV heartache

On November 17 2019 I lost my younger sister, Prudence Mphahlele; she was strangled allegedly by her husband.

There have been many definitions of femicide, but the common thread is the killing of a female by a male. It does not matter whether the victim was a partner in a relationship, married or on a one-night stand escapade.

In many instances of femicide, the focus is more on causation than on the victim and those close to her and left behind - the children, parents, siblings and, in the African setting, the extended family.

I believe that there should be no mercy for the perpetrator. In most instances, I believe, the perpetrator has not only once or twice threatened to kill but simply carried out what he has always been planning to do for a longer time.

The case of victims dying with a protection order clearly gives rise to the question: where to go if you are fleeing gender-based violence (GBV).

Here I also think of Nthabiseng Dikgale who almost died when choked by the husband she ran away from but he still managed to enter a supposedly secure estate.

He was denied bail but has launched a new bail application.

My sister's killer was granted bail of R10,000 but he had supporters and his family members in red T-shirts emblazoned with words calling for him to be granted bail. My sister's colleagues also had black T-shirts emblazoned with "Justice for Nhlanhla/Prudence" and yet he was granted bail.