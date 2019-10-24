South Africa

Man accused of attempting to kill estranged wife is denied bail

By Nomahlubi Jordaan - 24 October 2019 - 16:33
The Palm Ridge magistrate's court has denied bail to a man who attempted to murder his estranged wife.
Image: 123RF/Stockstudio44

The Palm Ridge magistrate’s court on Thursday denied bail to a man accused of attempting to murder his estranged wife in Gauteng.

Matome Dikgale's release from custody was revoked in September when he allegedly sneaked into his wife Nthabiseng’s apartment in Meyersdal, Alberton, southeast of Johannesburg, and choked her.

During the attack, she suffered neck, stomach and thigh injuries. Nthabiseng was released from intensive care on Monday.

Detailing how Matome gained access to the apartment, investigating officer Sgt Molefe Phadu told the court that the suspect had been calling Nthabiseng requesting to see her.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said Dikgale’s case was postponed on Thursday to November 27 for further investigation.

“The court denied him bail because of the safety of the victim,” said Mjonondwane.

Nthabiseng had allegedly endured abuse in her marriage since 2008 and had tried numerous times to walk away, but would be talked into staying.

