Man accused of attempting to kill estranged wife is denied bail

The Palm Ridge magistrate’s court on Thursday denied bail to a man accused of attempting to murder his estranged wife in Gauteng.

Matome Dikgale's release from custody was revoked in September when he allegedly sneaked into his wife Nthabiseng’s apartment in Meyersdal, Alberton, southeast of Johannesburg, and choked her.

During the attack, she suffered neck, stomach and thigh injuries. Nthabiseng was released from intensive care on Monday.