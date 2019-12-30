Five student murders that shocked the country in 2019

This year was tragic for SA students, with murders and RIP hashtags topping social media trend lists.

Here are five student murders that made headlines in 2019 and the status of the cases.

1. Uyinene Mrwetyana

The University of Cape Town (UCT) student became the face of the fight against gender-based violence (GBV) in August when she was raped and bludgeoned to death at the Clareinch post office in Cape Town. Her killer, former post office worker Luyanda Botha, is serving three life sentences for the crimes. Last month, Mrwetyana’s mother, Nomangwane, launched a foundation in her daughter's name. It aims to create a platform to engage and fight against GBV.

2. Sandile Ndlovu

Ndlovu was brutally assaulted inside a lecture room at the Durban University of Technology (DUT) in September. He died in hospital. His killer, Msizi Mbutho, was sentenced to life imprisonment at the beginning of December. Ndlovu’s death brought into question the safety of students on campus, with many calling for the dismissal of the university’s security company. The facility has since undergone a process to find a new security company and said it would be spending R30m on security updates.