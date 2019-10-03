Husband 'from hell' seeks bail after alleged attempted murder

A 39-year-old woman is fighting for her life after she was attacked, allegedly by her husband who tracked her down to her new flat after she moved out of their home.

While Nthabiseng Dikgale remained in hospital, her family was in court where her husband Matome applied for bail. The family said Nthabiseng had allegedly endured abuse in her marriage since 2008 and had tried numerous times to walk away, but would be smooth-talked into staying.

Matome yesterday fought to be released on bail again after the one he was granted at the police station at the weekend was revoked on Monday. His arrest came after he

allegedly sneaked into his wife's apartment in Meyersdal, Alberton, southeast of Joburg, and choked her on Friday.

Investigating officer Sgt Molefe Phadu told the Palm Ridge magistrate's court that Matome was a dangerous man who had six cases of violence, including an attempted murder case which was withdrawn.

"He is a danger to his wife and children and this has been proven by his actions and confirmed by his friends and family," said Phadu.

He told the court that Nthabiseng had told him that Matome had forced her to withdraw three domestic violence cases against him.

During Friday's attack, she suffered neck, stomach and thigh injuries. Nthabiseng was released from intensive care unit on Monday. Detailing how Matome gained access into the apartment, Phadu said: "She [Nthabiseng] told me that the man [Matome] had been calling her the previous night to come and see her, but was denied access ..."