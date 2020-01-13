Man seeks bail again after attacking wife

A man accused of attempting to murder his wife is expected to hear whether he will be granted bail at the Palm Ridge magistrate's court on Monday.

Matome Dikgale is accused of attempted murder of his wife, Nthabiseng Dikgale, and contravening a protection order she had against him when he sneaked into her Alberton home in September 2019 .

Dikgale reapplied for bail after it was denied in October 2019 for the safety of his estranged wife. Nthabiseng had allegedly endured abuse in her marriage since 2008 and had tried numerous times to walk away, but would be talked into staying.

During the recent attack, she suffered neck, stomach and thigh injuries. Detailing how Matome gained access to the apartment, investigating officer Sgt Molefe Phadu told the court that the suspect had been calling Nthabiseng requesting to see her.

Phadu previously told the Palm Ridge magistrate's court that Matome was a dangerous man who had six cases of violence, including an attempted murder case which was withdrawn.

"He is a danger to his wife and children and this has been proven by his actions and confirmed by his friends and family," said Phadu.

He told the court that Nthabiseng had told him that Matome had forced her to withdraw three domestic violence cases against him.