Woman out of hospital after being attacked by husband

A woman from Meyersdal, southeast of Johannesburg, who was left for dead after she was allegedly attacked by her husband, has been discharged from hospital while her husband seeks bail.

Nthabiseng Dikgale, 39, was released from hospital on Friday after being admitted for various injuries.

Last week her husband, Matome Dikgale, was arrested and his bail, which was granted at the Brackendowns police station hours after he was arrested, was revoked.

Nthabiseng's sister Monica Sitai told Sowetan although she was back home under the care of her family, she was living in fear.

"She has been affected more psychologically than physically, and what is more sad is that the children have taken more strain after witnessing the attack on their mom," said Sitai.

Nthabiseng spent a weekend in the intensive care unit following the attack.

Yesterday, Matome appeared in the Palm Ridge magistrate's court for further argument for bail application.

Matome faces charges of attempted murder and violation of a protection order. He