Tik Tok, the app that has given girls a voice and power

For decades, graffiti has been the most accessible form of art, at times a very rebellious one that you can find anywhere.

Its themes, artists and locations supersede race, social class and gender.

Much like one of its leading artists, Banksy, who has made fortunes through his own graffiti as well as his critique of capitalist society and its oppressive systems.

In one of his most brazen stunts, he bought a scenic vintage artwork, pimped it out with the image of Adolf Hitler and gave all the proceeds to charity.

This is subversive art, one which seeks to dismantle existing or established systems.

While Banksy has found a way to capitalise on the movement, it can also be said that he is now part of the system he critiques.

His pieces have been swallowed up by the system and are often cut from the walls where he tags them or protected with plexiglass.

In retaliation, Banksy created a piece titled Love is in the Bin and when it was auctioned to the highest bidder it was immediately shredded inside its frame.

While this allowed him the subversive critique he is known for, it immediately turned into another piece for the art world as its value sky rocketed from $1.4m to well over $2.8m.

While many artists who have critiqued their oppressors are now involuntarily part of the scene, there is a new crop of rebels who are fighting back.

In case you are well beyond the age of a boomer, you are probably unfamiliar with Tik Tok, a new app where users upload short clips of no more than a minute as a form of entertainment. At the helm of this obscure and odd app that can be compared to Snapchat, are Gen Z teens.