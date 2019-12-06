South Africa

Police watchdog secures sexual abuse conviction against former metro cop

By KGAUGELO MASWENENG - 06 December 2019 - 16:42
A 44-year-old former Ekurhuleni Metro Police officer has been convicted of statutory rape.
A 44-year-old former Ekurhuleni Metro Police officer has been convicted of statutory rape.
Image: Allan Swart/123RF

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has secured the conviction of 44-year-old Adrian Johannes van Zyl, a former Ekurhuleni metro police officer, on statutory rape charges.

In a statement, Sontaga Seisa, acting Ipid national spokesperson, said Van Zyl was convicted by the Palm Ridge regional magistrate's court on seven counts of statutory rape and exposure of his genitals to a 13-year-old girl between 2015 and 2016, around  Brackendowns, Alberton.

"Immediately after conviction, Van Zyl, who has been sent to prison as he was on bail, requested a bail hearing and he is to appear on December 13 2019. Apart from Van Zyl’s pre-sentencing formal bail application next week, he is to appear again on January 15 and 27 for a correctional officer report and sentencing respectively,” Seisa said.

Task team to probe sexual abuse in SANDF, where many cases go unreported

Defence and Military Veterans minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula on Monday launched a task team to probe cases of sexual exploitation and abuse in the ...
News
4 days ago

Official spied on over 'combi courts', Monica Newton, is new National Arts Festival boss

Makhanda's National Arts Festival has named Monica Newton as its new CEO, effective from January.
News
2 days ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Ready, set and go! Black Friday has arrived
North West traffic officers accused of trying to bribe driver
X