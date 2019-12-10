Intervention too late for woman 'killed' at home

A family of a woman who was strangled, allegedly by her husband, wishes it could have done more to save her life.

Prudence Nhlanhla Mphahlele, 43, was murdered allegedly by her husband, Mzwandile Mike Mphahlele, 48, in their Boksburg home on November 17.

"[But] he claimed the deceased drowned herself in the tub," the deceased's sister Busi Radebe told Sowetan yesterday.

Mphahlele was yesterday granted R10,000 bail in the Boksburg magistrate's court and is facing a charge of murder.

The case was postponed to January for further investigations.

Radebe yesterday told Sowetan that they felt they should have forced Prudence to leave her matrimonial home to save her life.

"We should have acted before but Nhlanhla was not a spontaneous person and liked to plan things in advance. She stayed in an abusive relationship for the past 10 years of their marriage.

"It is unfortunate that she met her untimely death whilst planning to move to an alternative place now in December," Radebe said.