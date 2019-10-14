I'll leave SA if he gets bail, says battered wife

A 39-year-old woman, who was left fighting for her life after she was attacked allegedly by her husband, is considering leaving the country should the man get bail.

Nthabiseng Dikgale was rescued by security guards while her husband Matome allegedly choked her at her apartment in Meyersdal, southeast of Johannesburg.

Matome's application for bail will be heard tomorrow at the Palm Ridge regional court. He is seeking bail on the grounds that his business will suffer financial loss and the jobs of his employees will be on the line while he is in jail.

Matome is facing a charge of attempted murder and violating a protection order.

Speaking for the first time after being released from the hospital after spending three days in intensive care unit, Dikgale said she was tired of living in fear.

"This was not the first time he had strangled [choked] me or tried to kill me. Last year, he chocked me using a towel, but he let go before I could lose my breath," she said.

Dikgale said she never enjoyed her 10-year marriage because of a series of abuse that began from small arguments and escalated into physical fights.