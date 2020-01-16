Dikgale granted bail after four months of being in custody

A man accused of attempting to murder his wife by choking her has been granted bail.

Attempted murder accused Matome Dikgale has been granted bail after nearly four months of being in custody for allegedly choking his wife and landing her in ICU.

Dikgale was released on R15 000 bail on condition that he relocated to Limpopo to live with his sister and that he made no contact with his wife.

Dikgale was arrested in September after he was allegedly found strangling his wife Nthabiseng after sneaking into her apartment.

He was denied bail in October, but reapplied to be set free in November.

During his brief appearance, magistrate Jan Van der Heuvel said he has decided to grant Dikgale bail based on new facts presented to the court by his new legal reprenstive, advocate Pet Pristorius C.

Dikgale gained entry to Nthabiseng’s apartment after he called her numerous times, requesting to see her in September 2019. The investigating officer in the matter, Sgt Molefe Phadu, previously told that Dikgale was a dangerous man who had six cases of violence, including an attempted murder case which was withdrawn.