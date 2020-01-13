Matome Dikgale's bail hearing postponed to Thursday

He was denied bail in October, but reapplied to be set free in November. During his brief appearance, magistrate Martin Kroukamp told Dikgale that the magistrate who was meant to hand down judgment in his matter would only be available on Thursday.

Dikgale, dressed in blue jeans and a black golf t-shirt appeared dejected as he was escorted down to the holding cells. Nthabiseng’s sister, who was also in attendance, told Sowetan that it was a relief to see her sister’s alleged attacker spend another few days behind bars.

“All we can do at the moment is wait for the verdict because we are worried about my sister. She is still a bit stressed after the attack, but she’s getting there because we are supporting her,” she said.

Dikgale gained entry to Nthabiseng’s apartment after he called her numerous times, requesting to see her in September 2019. The investigating officer in the matter, Sgt Molefe Phadu, previously told that Dikgale was a dangerous man who had six cases of violence, including an attempted murder case which was withdrawn.

"He is a danger to his wife and children and this has been proven by his actions and confirmed by his friends and family," said Phadu. He told the court that Nthabiseng had told him that Dikgale had forced her to withdraw three domestic violence cases against him.