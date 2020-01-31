Ami Faku's star rising into the stratosphere

Singer and songwriter Ami Faku might be a new kid on the block but she is definitely enjoying popularity at the moment.

The singer from Zinyoka township in Port Elizabeth in the Eastern Cape is sitting at the number one spot on the Musica Africa sales charts.

Being a chart topper means that Faku's physical album is selling more than others. At a time when streaming music and music downloads have taken over, this comes as a huge surprise.

Faku told Sowetan that she was happy to be on the top of the charts. The singer credits the recent achievement to her loyal and loving followers.

"This would not have happened if it was not for my fans who are supporting me by buying my music. It came as a surprise but I am thankful. It feels good that there are people who still believe in buying a physical copy.

"I have noticed that the majority of my fans, who comprise young and old people, mostly come from where I come from in Zinyoka."

Faku, who only released her debut album Imali in October , took the local music industry by storm with different and powerful collaborations.