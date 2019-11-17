Numsa plans further strike after SAA talks go nowhere

A union that called a strike at South African Airways (SAA) threatened on Sunday to shut down the country’s entire aviation sector with further industrial action after talks with the state-run carrier ended without a deal.

SAA was forced to cancel hundreds of flights as a result of the strike that began on Friday. The airline said it would cost it 50 million rand ($3.36 million) per day and jeopardise crucial talks with lenders around much-needed funding, threatening its survival.

The carrier and striking unions, representing over half of its workforce, held negotiations on Saturday that ended without an agreement. At a media briefing on Sunday, National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (NUMSA), spokeswoman Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said it was now consulting with its members at other organisations in the industry on a secondary strike.

“This secondary strike will have the impact of shutting down the entire aviation sector,” she said, adding that consultations were underway with workers at organisations including the Civil Aviation Authority, Mango Airlines, SA Express, Airports Company South Africa and Comair.