SAA retrenchment threat 'nothing but a scare tactic': unions

The announcement by the South African Airways (SAA) of looming retrenchments was a veiled threat to get workers to drop their demands for wage increases and for the removal of the SAA board.

Two unions have described SAA's statement about looming retrenchments as a veiled threat designed to make workers drop their wage-increase demands.

The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) and the South African Cabin Crew Association (Sacca) spoke out on Tuesday after an announcement by the airline on Monday that it had told 5,146 employees it was embarking on a restructuring process that could lead to job losses.

The unions condemned the airline for revealing its intention to restructure and retrench workers through a media statement. They questioned an announcement by acting group CEO Zuks Ramasia that the airline had commenced a consultation process with staff in line with section 189 of the Labour Relations Act.