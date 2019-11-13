'We are grounding that airline on Friday': Numsa says strike is only solution to SAA impasse

The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) and the South African Cabin Crew Association (SACCA) are adamant that a looming retrenchment plan by South African Airways (SAA) is an act of retaliation.

During a press briefing in Johannesburg on Wednesday, SACCA president Zazi Nsibanyoni-Mugambi said the unions rejected the airline's explanation that it cannot meet their demands due to a lack of funds.

“Workers have been at the forefront of trying to save SAA and make it viable. Our members have been fighting against corruption. Some were even fired for doing this," she said.

"Yet the same cannot be said for the executive management and the board - it has consistently been an obstacle in rooting out corruption at the airline. Several executives have been exposed in corrupt activities through costly forensic investigations - nine in total - but none have been disciplined, suspended or fired.