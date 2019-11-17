SA black rhino find a home in Malawi

Seventeen black rhino from SA have been safely relocated to Malawi.

The animals were released earlier this week at the Liwonde National Park.

“This is one of the largest international black rhino translocations to date, which was carried out in conjunction with WWF South Africa, Malawi’s department of national parks and wildlife (DNPW), and Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife,” said Africa Parks CEO Peter Fearnhead in a statement.

“Our shared vision is to bolster Malawi’s existing rhino populations and to support regional efforts to conserve this critically endangered species.

“These rhinos were quarantined in KwaZulu-Natal ... for six weeks before being flown to Lilongwe, and were driven over eight hours to their new home — Liwonde National Park — where they were all released,” he said.