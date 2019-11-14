It's official: SAA strike to go ahead from 4am on Friday

SAA employees will go on strike from Friday morning.

This after the airline and two unions – the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) and the South African Cabin Crew Association (SACCA) – could not reach an agreement over wages during last-minute talks to avoid industrial action.

Speaking at the OR Tambo International Airport on Thursday, the unions confirmed that an agreement could not be reached.

SACCA president Zazi Nsibanyoni-Mugambi said: “We are going on strike tomorrow [Friday]. For definite. We're not backing down.”

SAA has cancelled flights for Friday and Saturday due to the strike action.



It was previously warned that the strike could cost the airline R50m a day.

This is a developing story.