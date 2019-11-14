Looming SA Airways strike could leave Bafana Bafana stranded in Ghana

Bafana Bafana face a tricky conundrum as they have to find a way past rivals Ghana in a crunch match in the Gold Coast on Thursday night and then try to figure out how to return home to South Africa on Friday morning.

Coach Molefi Ntseki’s charges have their backs against the wall as after playing against Ghana in the opening 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on Thursday night‚ they have to rush back to Johannesburg in time to host Sudan in another qualifier to be played at Orlando Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

But their trip back to SA is clouded in uncertainty as SA Airways (SAA) has cancelled nearly all its domestic‚ regional and international flights scheduled for Friday and Saturday as the embattled airline faces the “mother of all strikes” by unions.

This comes after the National Union of Metalworkers of SA and the SA Cabin Crew Association announced that they would ground all planes on Friday.

This was in response to the cash-strapped airline saying that more than 900 staff could be affected by restructuring as unions demanded a wage increase.