Taxpayers will have to cough up for SAA crisis, says Jonathan Jansen

Whatever the outcome of the crisis at SAA, “the taxpayer will have to cough up”, says Prof Jonathan Jansen.

As the airline gears up for a crippling strike on Friday, Jansen painted a dire picture on the state of the carrier. He added that the taxpayer would ultimately be burdened.

“Financially, SAA is on its knees, with debt exceeding R20bn. Unions demand a pay increase regardless, 8% across the board. Whatever the outcome, you the taxpayer will have to cough up. Who is in the wrong?," he wrote on Twitter.