Unions threaten 'mother of all strikes' at SAA from Friday morning

"What this means is that we will be embarking on the mother of all strikes at all SAA and SAAT [SAA Technical] operations nationally, beginning on Friday morning November 15 at 4am," the unions said in a joint statement.

"Participating in the strike will be members of SAA cabin crew, check-in, ticket sales, head office, technical staff and ground staff.

"There are likely to be disruptions and therefore we advise the public to make alternative arrangements if they have booked flights with SAA."

This comes after the airline on Monday announced that it had informed 5,146 employees it was embarking on a restructuring process that could lead to job losses, something the unions slammed.