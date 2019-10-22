Exploitation of temp workers goes on relentlessly

It was a blessing in disguise when the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) broke away or was expelled from struggling trade union federation Cosatu in 2014.

Numsa is in its best shape and going from strength to strength. Cosatu, on the other hand, continues to bleed members but fundamentally it has done nothing for its members or labour in general lately.

To be fair, however, research does show that union membership has generally been declining globally since the 1980s for various reasons, including an increase in unemployment.

Numsa has recorded massive success for its members and labour in general, despite the difficult climate. To be more precise, the union's 2018 victory in the Constitutional Court over labour brokering in general solidified the important role that trade unions play in labour relations. The landmark judgment strengthened temporary or contract employee rights.

This win was crucial in the fight against labour exploitation that can be rife during times of high unemployment when people are desperate for work.