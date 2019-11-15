SAA cancels more domestic flights as strikers vow not to back down

Airport workers affiliated to the National Union of Mineworkers (Numsa) said they will not back down until their demands for in-sourcing and for a 8% wage hike are met.

This comes as 3,000 workers downed their tools on Friday and put operations at the national carrier, SA Airways (SAA), at a standstill. Hundreds of passengers were left stranded in airports across the country.

The embattled airline announced on Friday it would resume with international flights on Sunday, but domestic flights would remain cancelled.

All SAA flights were initially cancelled for Friday and Saturday ahead of the strike action.

“The airline is pleased to announce it is aiming to operate all international flights departing from OR Tambo International Airport, with effect from Sunday November 17 2019. Customers should report to OR Tambo International Airport as normal,” said SAA spokesman Tlali Tlali.

The airline announced that departures from SAA’s international stations, including London, New York, Washington, Munich, Frankfurt and Hong Kong, were expected to operate from Monday November 18 2019.

“The first departure from São Paulo is expected to operate on Sunday, November 17 2019. The first departure from Perth is expected to operate on Tuesday, November 19 2019,” said Tlali.