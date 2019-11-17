South African Airways, unions meet for talks amid damaging strike

South African Airways (SAA) and unions on Saturday met for talks the troubled state-run carrier hopes can bring an end to a crippling strike that it says could push it to collapse.

Unions representing more than half of SAA's workforce called the strike from Friday, forcing SAA to cancel hundreds of flights, and said it would continue until their demands were met.

The airline said the action would cost it 50 million rand ($3.36 million) per day.

The talks will be mediated by dispute resolution body The Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA). The unions' demands include an 8% wage increase, and they also object to SAA's plan to cut over 900 jobs.

SAA, which hasn't made a profit since 2011, needs to cut costs to turn around - a mammoth task complicated by the huge sensitivity of job cuts in a country where unemployment is already close to 30%. Workers say they shouldn't be left holding the can for years of management failures and poor governance.