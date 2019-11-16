Woman arrested for kidnapping 7-year-old schoolgirl

A 41-year-old woman has been arrested for kidnapping a seven-year-old girl on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast on Thursday.

According to police, the woman was arrested near the border of Lesotho after she had kidnapped the child while she was playing at her school in Sundumbili on Wednesday.

“The grade 1 pupil was kidnapped while playing with her friends at school in Sundumbili on November 12 at 10.15am by the woman, who pretended to be her aunt. It is alleged that the woman first requested permission from the school to take the child to buy clothes and when the school refused, she camped outside the school premises until break time,” said police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele.