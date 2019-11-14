Hawks bust alleged kidnapping syndicate in Johannesburg

A kidnapping syndicate has seemingly been uncovered in Johannesburg, the Hawks said on Wednesday.

According to SAPS Capt Ndivhuwo Mulamu, two men who had been arrested for a kidnapping case were linked to a second case last week.

"[The] two suspects were arrested at the Johannesburg magistrate’s court on Friday, while appearing for the unrelated kidnapping case of a Johannesburg businessman,” said Mulamu.

“The Hawks’ serious organised crime investigation unit pounced on Ronnie Mphela, 41, and Wesley Mokgadingwana, 40, with a warrant of arrest following their court appearance. The latest arrest comes in the wake of an investigation that linked them to another kidnapping case of a businessman which occurred in November 2018,” said Mulamu.