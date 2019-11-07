Frail mother wishes to live long enough to see Richard Mdluli sentenced

Charges against former crime intelligence boss Richard Mdluli related to a “love triangle” involving his late customary wife and a man she eloped with seem to be falling like dominoes for a distraught mother.

The anguish on the face of Oupa Ramogibe’s mother, Sophia, was undeniable at the high court in Johannesburg on Thursday when the court made a u-turn on a decision to convict Mdluli of intimidation.

The charges related to Mdluli allegedly threatening her and her family. He allegedly told them he would kill Oupa Ramogibe if he did not stop an affair with Tshidi Buthelezi, whom Ramogibe later married.

The about-turn was supported by a Constitutional Court ruling last month that found parts of the Intimidation Act to be unconstitutional. This led the court, which earlier this year convicted Mdluli on intimidation charges, to acquit him of the same charges.

Sophia has watched over the years as Mdluli was cleared through an inquest of charges related to the death of her son. The charges that remain are those of assault and kidnapping.