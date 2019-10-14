Stolen baby reunited with mother

A mother of a nine-month-old baby who was stolen from their home a week ago says she feared for the worst.

Yesterday, Nancy Mmusi of Protea South in Soweto, who was reunited with her son five days after the baby was stolen, said she had given up hope of seeing her child alive.

"I thought he would return dead, or they would torture him and use his body parts for muthi because people do that a lot," 29-year-old Mmusi said.

"I didn't know if he was eating, if he was warm and if he was being taken care of. I am happy to have him back. A lot of children go missing and come back dead or they are not found at all. I am lucky that Lihle was found unharmed."

The baby boy was stolen from his mother's home by a woman who regularly visited her boyfriend in the area. The woman is said to have taken the child from his mother, promising to return him after a few hours. But she never did until she went to Brits police station to drop off the baby.

The 32-year-old woman appeared in the Protea magistrate's court on Friday and was charged with kidnapping.