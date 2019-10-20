Man accused of raping six-year-old is a suspect in the murder of a toddler
The man who allegedly raped six-year-old Boitumelo Matsekoleng, causing injuries that eventually killed her, has been linked to a series of crimes.
Boitumelo died in the Polokwane Provincial Hospital, a week after she was attacked.
Police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said that before the suspect was arrested, he had been on the run after allegedly committing crimes in the Marble Hall policing area during 2018.
Mojapelo said that in December 2018, the body of a two-year-old boy with head injuries was found in the bushes near Koteng village. He was later identified as Samson Sithole from Seraheng village.
Mojapelo said that the man arrested for Biotumelo's rape was the prime suspect in the murder of the boy, but he evaded arrest.
“He was arrested after the rape of the seven-year-old girl in Limpopo,” Mojapelo said.
The 34-year-old was arrested on October 3 after he was discharged from hospital after being injured in a mob attack, Mojapelo said. The mob suspected he was responsible for the rape, kidnapping and attempted murder of the seven-year-old from the Nebo policing area outside Groblersdal.
The suspect appeared in court on Thursday and the matter has been postponed to December 3. He abandoned his bail application.
“At this stage, the suspect is linked to cases of murder, attempted murder, kidnappings and rapes, but he might be linked to other cases as his profiling is still under way,” Mojapelo said.
