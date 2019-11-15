PODCAST | DNA solves 12-year-old cold case

This week in True Crime SA’s Spotlight minisode we reveal the details behind a 12-year-old cold case that was recently solved through the hard work of a dedicated detective and a slam-dunk DNA match.

Body part discoveries were another hot topic in true crime news this week, with a skull uncovered at a building site in Rustenburg and police divers scouring Durban harbour for a severed arm that turned out to be fake..

We also delve into the kidnapping for ransom cases that have made headlines and exploded on social media recently, and discuss whether sharing the details of these cases on social platforms is really helpful or is doing more harm than good.