Durban businesswoman found 'bound with chains' after missing since May

Sandra Moonsamy, the daughter of a multibillionaire logistics tycoon, who went missing in May, was found "bound in chains" when police swooped on her alleged kidnappers on Thursday evening.

Moonsamy has been missing for more than 160 days.

The Hawks confirmed that Moonsamy was found alive during an intelligence-driven operation in Emalahleni (Witbank) Mpumalanga.

Police confirmed that two men were arrested in Gauteng, and two others in Emalahlani.

Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi said Moonsamy was found conscious but in a "bad state" in a house in Mpumalanga, and not Mamelodi as they were originally informed.

He said she was recovering in hospital.