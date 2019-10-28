Accused was just a friend, Miguel Louw's mom tells court

Raylene Louw made no eye contact with the man accused of killing her son Miguel when she testified that Mohammed Vahed Ebrahim had been just her friend and co-worker.

The Durban high court heard on Monday how Louw introduced Ebrahim to her family in May 2018 after they had become friends while working together at a local Durban butchery.

Ebrahim is on trial for the kidnapping and murder of nine-year-old Miguel.

Louw told the court that Ebrahim would occasionally spend the night at the house she shared with her mom and two children and that he would sleep in the spare bedroom.