Taxi drivers go on rampage after woman tells them about rape ordeal

A woman allegedly held hostage by a rapist is at the centre of unrest which erupted in Witbank this week, leading to the torching of several houses and looting of a bottle store in the city centre.

According to police, a Johannesburg woman claimed to have escaped the clutches of a man who lured her to Witbank with the promise of a job, only to hold her hostage since Sunday.

“It is believed that the victim came all the way from Joburg for a job interview, and after meeting up with the ‘employer’, he forced her into the house where he allegedly raped her numerous times before locking her up,” Capt Eddie Hall said in a statement.

“She managed to escape on Monday night and fled to the taxi rank in the CBD pleading to the taxi drivers to take her back to Johannesburg.

“The members of the taxi association insisted that she should tell them why she is so hysterical. It was only after she had told the taxi association about her ordeal that they decided to take action,” said Hall.

The woman led the taxi drivers to the house where she had allegedly been kept.

“[She] pointed out the man who had done all of these bad things to her. At this point, the members of the taxi association started to assault the [man],” said Hall.