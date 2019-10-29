Violence, inequality and poverty put children at risk of sexual exploitation

High levels of violence, inequality and poverty are leaving South African children at risk of becoming victims of sexual exploitation.

This was the finding by End Child Prostitution and Trafficking (ECPAT) International and the Youth Research Unit (YRU) of the Bureau of Market Research (BMR).

The new briefing paper was launched at the University of SA (Unisa) on Tuesday.

SA was ranked 16 out of the 60 countries scored by the Out of the Shadows Index on the country’s response to child sexual exploitation and abuse.

“Even though SA has knowledgeable welfare support workers and a strong legal framework to protect children from sexual exploitation, serious limitations still exist,” it said.

The country has policies and laws in place to protect children, but researchers believe that there are gaps in funding, weak monitoring and enforcement, and mediocre co-ordination by government departments to implement laws.