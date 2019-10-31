Teacher arrested after body of a pupil found buried at sports field

A KwaZulu-Natal teacher has been arrested in connection with the death of a 12-year-old pupil, whose body was discovered in a shallow grave at a sports field in Emanguzi, northern KZN.

In a statement on Thursday, police said Lwazi Andile Tembe had gone missing on September 30.

“It is alleged that on September 30 2019 at 10am, Tembe left his home in Thengane Reserve to visit a schoolteacher who had asked to help him with his school work,” said police spokesperson Brig Jay Naicker.

Naicker said at about 2pm, Tembe's mother attempted to contact her son but his phone went to voicemail.