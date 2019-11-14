Amy'Leigh's parents 'struggled to regain her trust' after kidnapping

As the trial against four people accused of kidnapping Amy’Leigh de Jager was postponed on Wednesday, her mother said the six-year-old was struggling to cope after her ordeal.

Tharina Human, 27, Pieter van Zyl, 50, Laetitia Nel, 40, and Bafokeng Molemohi, 24, were arrested after Amy’Leigh was bundled into a white Toyota Fortuner outside Laerskool Kollegepark in Vanderbijlpark, Gauteng, on September 2 2019.

She was dropped off in Vanderbijlpark in the early hours of September 3, and found by a couple who were on their way home from a neighbourhood pub.

The four appeared at the Vanderbijlpark magistrate’s court on Wednesday where the matter was postponed to January 9.